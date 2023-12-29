Tim O'Dwyer, 20, died in car crash in Ashburton on Christmas Day. Photo / Facebook

Tim O'Dwyer, 20, died in car crash in Ashburton on Christmas Day. Photo / Facebook

Tributes from his native Ireland have flown after Tim O’Dwyer, 20, was killed in an Ashburton car crash on Christmas morning.

O’Dwyer, of Ennistymon and formerly Ballyvraneen and Lahinch in Clare, Ireland, died in a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton.

The Christmas holiday road toll now stands at 11.

Emergency services were notified about 12.45am and the sole occupant died at the scene, police said.

The Irish Mirror reported O’Dwyer had emigrated with a friend from Miltown Malbay in September and had been based in the North Island before later moving south.

He was reportedly employed by a fellow Irishman, a Liscannor native, and was working alongside 20 others from north Clare.

Locals said his death had brought “unimaginable sadness” to his local community and his close and extended families.

Members of the O’Dwyer family thanked the public for their support in recent days and have now appealed for privacy.

His family said while they were “dealing with the unthinkable and devastating heartbreak of Tim’s loss, they wished to thank their family, friends and neighbours for the incredible outpouring of kindness and support at this incredibly difficult time. We ask now for privacy”.

Senator Martin Conway, who knew the family said he was heartbroken for the O’Dwyer family.

“The whole community are behind them to support in any way they can. It has put a huge dampener on the whole community. I would appeal to people to respect the family’s appeal for privacy”.

The Ennistymon Hurling Club expressed their sympathies on social media to family and friends of O’Dwyer.

“Tim played with us from a very young age. He was a well-liked and hard-working player within our club. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Mirror they were providing consular assistance to the family and were working with “the O’Dwyer family on efforts to get Mr O’Dwyer’s remains repatriated”.

O’Dwyer’s death was the fifth during New Zealand’s holiday road toll, which has since more than doubled.

A person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, yesterday about lunchtime.

A second person was critically injured, and a third had moderate injuries.

A section of State Highway 2 at Mount Maunganui was closed for several hours on Thursday after a crash between a truck and a car.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

St John took three patients, one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition, to Waikato Hospital.

On Wednesday a woman was found dead after a quad bike crash in Rauparaha St in Marokopa.

One person died after a crash in Prebbleton southwest of Christchurch on Boxing Day.

Police said two people were also taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash in Prebbleton Rd.

Three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

A person was killed after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway 25 between Whangamatā and Hikuai about 1pm.

An hour later, another person was killed after a crash in Whakamaru Rd in the Bay of Plenty.

On Saturday evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash about 8 o’clock in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland.

One person died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei on Friday evening.

Police found the vehicle in Beach Rd about 6.40pm. The driver died at the scene.

Police confirmed another fatal single-vehicle crash happened overnight on the West Coast on State Highway 69 between Buller and Inangahua.

The driver did not survive the crash.

Another person died and another is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the Far North, near Russel, today.

National Road Policing Centre director Superintendent Steve Greally said police would be patrolling roads throughout Aotearoa this summer and doing their part with prevention and enforcement.