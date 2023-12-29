Emergency Services are investigating the cause of a fatal crash in the Far North.

One person has died and another is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the Far North.

The tragedy brings the Christmas holiday road toll to 11.

Police were alerted to the crash on Russell Whakapara Rd near Russell at 11.39am.

Northland’s Serious Crash analyst Jeff Cramp confirmed the driver of the vehicle had died and the passenger with serious injuries was taken to hospital.

Officers are yet to investigate the cause of the crash but have closed the road between Waikare and De Nora Rd.

Traffic management is underway.

Because of the remote location of the crash, police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

“We ask for motorists’ understanding while our work is carried out at the scene as part of the investigation into what has occurred,” a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

The fatal crash brings the Northland road toll to 36, two fewer than in 2022, which had the highest total in 10 years.

Other holiday fatal crashes were reported in the Bay of Plenty where a person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, on December 28. On the day same day in Mount Maunganui, another person died after a crash between a truck and a car.

The day prior, a woman was found dead after a quad bike crash in Rauparaha St in Marokopa. Another died after a crash in Prebbleton southwest of Christchurch on Boxing Day.

On Christmas Day, one person died after a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton near Ashburton. On December 23, three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

The same evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash about 8pm in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland. Then on Christmas Eve, a female died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei.

