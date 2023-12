A serious overnight crash has closed State Highway 69 on the South Island's West Coast.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash was near the intersection with Brown Creek Rd, and the entire road is closed.

“Avoid the area and use an alternative route for travels through the area this morning.”