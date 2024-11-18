By RNZ
The deputy chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy does not expect it to be “safe or practical” to remove “absolutely all the liquids” from the HMNZS Manawanui.
Fuel removal from the Manawanui is expected to start in December, a statement from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said. It will be done by salvage companies Pacific 7 and Bay Underwater Services NZ.
The navy vessel sank after running aground on a reef in Samoa last month.
Deputy Chief of Navy Andrew Brown said the first priority was to remove the “bulk fuel” first, which poses the largest environmental risk, then progressing to the smaller quantities of oils and other contaminants.