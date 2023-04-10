Hinemoa Elder says we are the guardians of our future leaders and we owe it to them to foster hope. Photo / 123rf, File
OPINION
Superannuation has increased by about $100 a couple a fortnight and about $70 for individuals, as of April 1.
New Zealand’s universal superannuation means some of the 880,000 people receiving a pension increase won’t need it for themselves.
They might be still working, they might have been fortunate enoughto accumulate wealth so they have something to spare.
What I’m asking is that people in this fortunate position think of those at the other end of the generational spectrum and reach out with a helping hand to children affected by the disease of poverty. Why now?
She tells me: “When you are in a state of survival, you lose the ability to dream, aspire and reconnect.
“As the kaitiaki of our future leaders, we owe it to them to foster hope.”
As well as being a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I’m proud to be the patron of Share My Super, a charity that enables superannuitants, who can afford to give, to support the efforts of one, some or all of 11 vetted organisations helping children in poverty.
Share My Super has raised more than $1.3 million in the past three years, with its operational expenses fully funded by founder and philanthropist Liz Greive, meaning 100 per cent of donations go directly to the donor’s chosen charity or charities.
We know there are many super people living in their own, fortunate socioeconomic bubble who want to help but aren’t sure how.
This month’s universal superannuation increase could be a way to help alleviate the disease of child poverty.
– Dr Hinemoa Elder (MBChB, FRANZCP, PhD, MNZM) is a New Zealand child and adolescent psychiatrist. She is a fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists. She has whakapapa to Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, and Ngāpuhi nui tonu.