Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Presbyterian minister Glynn Cardy shares a dog’s view of Easter

By Finn the golden retriever
4 mins to read
Finn the red golden retriever, outside St Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Remuera, says his job is befriending people. Photo / Sue Dick

Finn the red golden retriever, outside St Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Remuera, says his job is befriending people. Photo / Sue Dick

OPINION

I am a dog who goes to church at Easter. I go at other times too. But Easter is special.

Some dogs have jobs to do. Like sniffer dogs at airports. Or farm dogs.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand