Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Jones: Chris Hipkins is handing out policy Easter eggs but voters are not bunnies

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins chowing down on a pie from his favourite shop from the Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins chowing down on a pie from his favourite shop from the Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

OPINION

Easter is upon us and our dairies are chocker with eggs. Firm on the outside but mushy in the middle. Not unlike those in the political nest.

If early 2023 is a clue for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand