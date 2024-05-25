Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Herald on Sunday Editorial: Is Auckland safe?

Herald on Sunday
3 mins to read
Photo / Dean Purcell

Photo / Dean Purcell

EDITORIAL

Aucklanders deserve to feel safe in their own city. Yet some in the CBD are too afraid to even leave their workplace due to anti-social behaviour on their doorstep.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand