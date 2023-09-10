Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How to end rough sleeping and begging in Auckland city - Viv Beck and Adam Parkinson

By: Viv Beck and Adam Parkinson
3 mins to read
Viv Beck. Photo / Alex Burton

Viv Beck. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

Heart of the City and the City Centre Residents Group say it’s time for recent investment in housing and support services to bring an end to rough sleeping and begging on our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand