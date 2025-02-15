Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hells Angels boss to spend 25 years in US prison as Kiwi pair still on run for 400kg cocaine plot

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

An undercover sting by the DEA in the United States focused on a plot by a senior member of the Hells Angels in Auckland to import 400kg of cocaine into New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

An undercover sting by the DEA in the United States focused on a plot by a senior member of the Hells Angels in Auckland to import 400kg of cocaine into New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

The boss of the Hells Angels in Romania has been sentenced to 25 years in a United States prison after being convicted of a conspiracy to smuggle 400kg of cocaine into New Zealand.

Marius Lazar, 51, joined the global trafficking plot at the invitation of Murray Michael Matthews,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand