Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

Encrypted messages between Hells Angel in Auckland and undercover DEA agent in 400kg cocaine sting revealed in US court

Jared Savage
By
7 mins to read
Goldsmith said for too long gangs have been unwanted, intimidating and a pervasive prescience in communities.

The inner workings of the New Zealand gang world and drug trade have been exposed through encrypted messages between a senior member of the Hells Angels and an undercover drugs agent,

