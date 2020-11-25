Website of the Year

New Zealand|Crime

Revealed: The long criminal history of Kiwi Marc Patrick Johnson in Hells Angels drugs bust in Europe

7 minutes to read
Two New Zealanders, as well as the leader of the Bucharest Hell's Angels chapter, have been arrested on cocaine trafficking charges. Video / Romanian Police
Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

Marc Patrick Johnson is currently locked up in a Romanian prison on cocaine trafficking charges, waiting possible extradition to the United States where the DEA alleges he is part of a Hells Angels drug syndicate. The Herald can reveal Johnson has a chemistry degree and years of experience as a lab technician, before putting those skills to use as one of the first meth cooks in the country.

One of the Kiwis arrested in Europe as part of an alleged global drug syndicate controlled by the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was among the first methamphetamine cooks in New Zealand 20 years ago.

Marc

