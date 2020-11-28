Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Gangland: Herald reporter Jared Savage's new book on the evolution of organised crime

12 minutes to read

Detective Inspector Bruce Good with drugs and guns seized in Operation Major in 2006, which features in Gangland, a new book on organised crime by Herald reporter Jared Savage. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

Since his first front-page story for the Weekend Herald in March 2009, reporter Jared Savage has been addicted to writing about the criminal underworld. His new book, Gangland, is a collection of 12 cases showing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.