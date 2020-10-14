Auckland raids: $450k Lamborghini Huracan, millions in assets seized after money laundering investigation

Police have arrested six people and seized millions in assets after raids in Auckland today.

The assets seized included three properties and luxury vehicles, including a $450,000 Lamborghini Huracan, a $280,000 Mercedes G wagon and a Ray Glass boat as well as other vehicles and motorcycles.

The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Financial Crime Group into money laundering activity.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman said investigators targeted prefessional faciliators that allowed organised crime to take place.

They had operated thoroughout the various Covid alert levels.

"We want New Zealand to be the safest country," he said adding they wanted to make it hard for criminals to do business.

Organised crime groups come in all shapes and sizes in New Zealand, he said.

They had previously focused on groups like the Comancheros in operations like Operation Nova, he said.

"This group today was a professional money laundering service."

They used businesses that would remit funds, he said.

A signifcant amount of money going overseas went to China, he said.

Chapman believed they had taken the group by surprise.

"We were certainly out of bed before they were."

Assets were seized in Te Atatū, Half Moon By and New Lynn, he said.

Most of those arrested will be appearing in Auckland District Court tomorrow, on a range of money laundering, drug and fraud charges, he said.

A lot of the profits laundered into the system were generated by drugs, he said.