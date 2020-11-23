Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Gangster life blamed for five shootings in Otara in two days

5 minutes to read

Armed police officers at the scene of one of the shootings in Bairds Rd, Otara. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald
By: John Weekes

A gun crime spree in South Auckland has highlighted drive-by shooting culture and frustrated community leaders who blame poverty and the glorification of gang lifestyles for the shootings.

After at least five recent gang-related shootings

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.