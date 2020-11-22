South Auckland shootings: Police to carry guns after spate of shootings

A series of recent shootings in the past week have heightened tensions in Ōtara, South Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

After a spate of shootings, police in Counties Manukau will routinely carry firearms until further notice.

Three shootings rocked Ōtara in less than 10 minutes on Friday evening.

And one local resident said the outburst of violence was due to the Americanisation of local culture.

"It's a drive-by culture now. And it's normally by people from out of the 'hood," he said.

He said misguided youth had adopted a brash, arrogant culture parroted from the United States.

"That's the escalation of violence that has been going on the last few days," he added.

"That's the feeling of the people in the street."

But the Ōtara resident, who lives near where one Bairds Rd shooting happened, wasn't enthusiastic about police being routinely armed.

"We know right throughout the world when police start carrying guns around, people get a little bit angsty," he added.

After the three reported shootings on Friday, police were alerted to a shooting on Prestons Rd in the South Auckland suburb at about 2:25pm on Saturday.

Then a firearm was discharged at a Bairds Rd property at about 10.05pm on Saturday.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, the Counties Manukau District Commander, said extra police from across greater Auckland would be deployed to the southern suburbs.

"Counties Manukau staff have temporary carriage of firearms in place as a precaution, which is being regularly reviewed," she added.

"We know the recent firearms incidents in South Auckland this weekend have caused concern and worry in the community."

No one was injured but police urged members of the public to come forward.

Can you help? Contact police,

• Anyone with information about the Otara incidents can contact police on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 (for Prestons Rd) or 201122/9508 (for Bairds Rd).

• Anyone with information about the Kelston incident should call police on 105 and quote file number 201121/8957.

• Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.