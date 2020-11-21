Police investigating spate of weekend shooting incidents across Auckland

Police are working to establish whether any or all of the incidents are connected. Photo / File

Police across Auckland have been kept busy this weekend with a spate of shooting incidents in suburban streets.

Work is underway to establish whether any or all of the incidents are connected.

It is thought several of the shootings are related to gang activity.

On Friday afternoon, Counties Manukau police responded to reports of three incidents in Ōtara in which firearms were reportedly discharged.

They went to a fourth incident where firearms were presented.

"While nobody was injured, police recognise this type of incident is of concern to our community and we take these reports very seriously and are investigating," a spokesperson said.

"Initial indications are that the incidents, which occurred between about 4.50pm and 5pm, may be linked and our inquiries will continue.

"Scene examinations are being conducted and there will be an increased police presence in Ōtara.

On Saturday, police were called again to Ōtara - twice.

At about 2.24pm, reports came in that a firearm had been discharged on Prestons Rd.

"One person had unrelated minor injuries and did not require any medical assistance," the spokesperson said.

"Around 10.05pm yesterday, police received a report that a firearm had been discharged at a property on Bairds Road, Ōtara.

"Nobody was injured in the incident and those believed to be responsible left the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards."

Police were making inquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened and who was involved.

"This includes working to establish if there is any link to either of these incidents with the other recent firearms incidents in Ōtara," the spokesperson said.

"We recognise this type of incident is of concern to our community and we take these reports very seriously.

"There will be a heightened police presence in the area while we investigate."

Just after 5pm yesterday, police were called to an address in Kelston.

"Police received a report at 5.20pm yesterday that a firearm had been discharged on Archibald Road in Kelston," the spokesperson confirmed.

"Nobody was injured in the incident. Inquiries are under way into the circumstances."

Can you help? Contact police,

• Anyone with information about the Otara incidents can contact police on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 (for Prestons Rd) or 201122/9508 (for Bairds Rd).

• Anyone with information about the Kelston incident should call police on 105 and quote file number 201121/8957.

• Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.