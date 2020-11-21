Critically injured woman flown from Kawerau to Tauranga Hospital

A critically injured woman was flown from Kawerau to Tauranga Hospital by TECR Rescue chopper. Photo / File

A woman was flown from Kawerau to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition this morning.

A police communication spokeswoman said police were called to the southern area of Kawerau at 6.15am after a 111 call reporting that a woman had been badly injured.

She said the injured woman was transferred to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition by a TECT Rescue Helicopter crew.

St John Ambulance staff and local firefighters also responded to the incident.

The police spokeswoman said police inquiries were continuing and no further information would be released at this time.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the woman had been assaulted.

TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Liam Brettkelly said they were called to collect the patient about 6.30am and the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was in a critical condition.

The helicopter landed in a park (believed to be Prideaux Park) and attending ambulance staff handed over the patient, who was flown to Tauranga Hospital, he said.

He was unable to comment further about the patient's injury.