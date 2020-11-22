Five hurt after alleged assault on Auckland's Karangahape Rd

Police were called to the scene of an alleged assault where five people were injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five people were injured, and two of them hospitalised, after an assault was reported in central Auckland early on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 3.30am near the intersection of Karangahape Rd and Pitt St in the busy nightlife area.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said five people were treated.

Three people had moderate injuries but two were seriously injured.

St John ambulance staff treated five people at the scene. Two of those people were taken to hospital. Photo / Supplied file

She said those with serious injuries were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Police could be seen outside the Calendar Girls strip club near the intersection on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended after the assault was reported at 3.25am.