Auckland man on trial for allegedly raping partner 16 years ago

An Auckland man is on trial for two charges of raping his former partner at his central city apartment 16 years ago. File photo / 123rf

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

An Auckland man is on trial for two charges of raping his former partner at his central city apartment 16 years ago.

Craig Koning, 36, has denied both charges which relate to an alleged incident one evening in 2004 while he was dating Amy Coronakes.

Coronakes, who is now 34 years old and resides in Australia, waived her right to automatic name suppression as the trial began in the Auckland District Court today before Judge June Jelas.

Crown prosecutor Lily Nunweek told a jury of six men and six women that the relationship started well but at the time of the alleged incident it was not healthy, with Koning becoming "angry and heated" during arguments.

A few days after Coronakes' 18th birthday, she planned to surprise him by bringing dinner to his apartment.

When she arrived, Koning was with a friend, and he became angry at Coronakes turning up unannounced.

Nunweek said he threw her dinner on the floor and started yelling at her. The friend left the apartment shortly after.

Coronakes became frightened and told Koning she wanted to leave, Nunweek said.

She got to the door but found Koning had locked it with a key.

She was frightened and ran to the bathroom, barricading herself inside.

Nunweek said Koning forced his way in and Coronakes fled to Koning's bedroom.

It is alleged he entered the bedroom, forcing her towards his bed. Nunweek said Coronakes fell on her back on the mattress, where Koning allegedly held her down and had sex with her.

It is alleged he then had sex with her again, despite her protestations.

Coronakes told police she had told Koning numerous times: "I don't want this, I want to go home."

In the end she had simply given up.

In the interview Coronakes told police Koning told her several times "it's just a game, you like it rough".

While they had played around before, she said it was "never anything where I was crying or pretend rape".

Coronakes said Koning was expressionless throughout.

"I was crying the whole time."

After he finished, Koning unlocked the door for her, gave her a hug and said, "thanks", Coronakes said.

One or two days later Coronakes returned to retrieve the dish, after Koning invited her.

She and Koning discussed what had happened on that evening.

She said in her video Koning apologised, that he had mental health issues, and threatened to kill himself if she told anyone.

He ran out of the apartment, telling her he was going to throw himself off a bridge onto the motorway. Coronakes pleaded with him not to, and agreed not to tell anyone.

Coronakes later found out she was pregnant.

She said she told her mother, who responded "boyfriends don't rape girlfriends".

Consequently she didn't think anybody would believe her if she reported the rape to authorities.

She was also scared Koning would hurt himself if she did, and hurt her too, she said.

Under pressure from her mother she decided to have an abortion.

She said she saw Koning several times afterwards, but not sexually, and mainly because they had a similar friend group.

Later she wrote him a message about the pain the rape had caused, and allegedly told him she wouldn't press charges unless she found out he had hurt anyone else.

Nunweek told the jury the Crown needed to prove beyond reasonable doubt he had penetrated Coronakes without her consent, and that on reasonable grounds he knew she did not want it to happen.

"In this case, she said no, said she wanted go home, cried, pleaded with him.

"He physically restrained her on the bed and had sex with her."

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said there was no dispute the pair were in a sexual relationship, and that they had a disagreement on that night.

But there had been no sexual intercourse.

"They were both very upset," Mansfield said.

There was also no dispute Coronakes came around the following day, and that they continued to see each other on occasion after the alleged incident.

After their relationship ended Koning learned Coronakes was pregnant, which it was clear her parents did not want, Mansfield said.

Aged 19, Koning did not want it either, he said.

"Dealing with such an issue at such a young age had an impact on them both," Mansfield said.

"The relationship fell apart, feelings were hurt and serious emotions came into play, but not as a result of rape."

Koning will take the stand later in the week.