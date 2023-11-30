Voyager 2023 media awards
Double murderer found dead in prison cell after being caught in DEA sting on 400kg drug plot with Hells Angels

Jared Savage
A patched member of the New Zealand Hells Angels and a convicted meth cook were arrested during a DEA sting in Romania.

An alleged plot by the Hells Angels gang to smuggle 400kg of cocaine into New Zealand was first hatched by a serving inmate who had been fooled by an undercover DEA agent, the

