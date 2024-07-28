On Friday, I had the privilege of speaking to my colleagues at the Conference for General Practice 2024 in Wellington, and acknowledged the frustrations I know GPs are feeling around the current 4% capitation offer.
I assured them the Government is working as hard as it can to support hard-working GPs in a constrained fiscal environment and that I’m committed to being alongside them to make improvements to a sector I know has been under immense strain. Recognising the short seven months we have been in Government, I thank them for their understanding.
Sadly, I also had to point out that despite a record investment of $16.7 billion across three Budgets and spending more on health than any Government in history (around $30b a year), Health NZ’s overspend will inevitably mean less to go around if we don’t call a halt now.
For example, just 11 days of Health New Zealand’s overspending almost equals the proposed annual 4% increase in capitation to GPs. I reassured them that poorly performing hospitals should not be subsidised by general practice.
An overspend of that magnitude hurts everyone in health and prevents me from putting more resource into general practice. Getting the Health NZ budget under control will ultimately be a big help to family doctors up and down New Zealand.
There can be no doubt the previous Government’s botched reforms have created significant financial challenges that, without our urgent action, will lead to an estimated deficit of $1.4b by the end of 2024/25.
Even under that pressure, appointing a commissioner was certainly not undertaken lightly. It’s the strongest ministerial intervention available under the Pae Ora Act, however the magnitude of the issue required such action.
During my time as minister, it’s become increasingly clear to me that the issues at Health NZ have been substantively contributed to by the previous Government’s mismanaged health reforms, resulting in an overly centralised operating model, limited oversight of financial and non-financial performance, and fragmented administrative data systems unable to identify risks until it was too late. Importantly, the front line was disconnected from decision-making.
Professor Levy is now tasked with implementing a turnaround plan to ensure financial balance, take actions to strengthen governance and management and reconnect with frontline staff and patients.
While operational responsibility for the turnaround plan sits with the commissioner, I’ve made it very clear that it needs to focus on cost efficiencies in areas such as any back-office bureaucracy, which has blown out as a result of the damaging and mismanaged reforms.
Moving to appoint a commissioner was just one of several steps our Government has been forced to take over the past eight months due to concerns about the governance of Health NZ and resulting performance issues, including health workforce and hospital wait times.
I had already appointed a Crown observer, a new chair and a board member with financial expertise. It’s only through those measures that we have been able to identify long-standing issues with the existing governance and operating model.
In terms of the future plan, Professor Levy has assured me there will be no adverse impacts on delivery of care during its implementation – rather, he and Health NZ will be bringing the front line closer to decision-making and putting staff and patients first.
He’s also made it clear that this is not a case of underfunding, but overspending.
I can’t emphasise strongly enough that none of the steps to overhaul Health NZ reflect on the work of frontline staff in our hospitals and healthcare facilities.