Health NZ’s new commissioner Professor Lester Levy says he will be focusing on reducing wait times for patients as he addresses more than $1 billion in savings at the under-fire organisation.

Levy and chief executive Margie Apa are holding a press conference at North Shore Hospital this morning.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti yesterday sacked the remaining members of the Health NZ board and put Levy in charge - the strongest ministerial intervention available to him under the legislation which established Health NZ.

“At the moment, people are having to wait too long for care, and we must do everything within our power to change this. The shortest wait is the safest wait for patients. Achieving National Health Targets for New Zealanders as soon as possible is our priority,” Levy said.

“We want to deliver the kind of outcomes that New Zealanders expect from the health system and be assured that we are living within the taxpayer resources we are gifted. I know our frontline staff are committed to doing their very best and we must back them to do that.”

Reti said Health NZ was overspending by $130 million each month and wanted Levy to implement a savings drive of $1.4b.

Reti blamed the previous government’s “mismanaged health reforms, which resulted in an overly centralised operating model, limited oversight of financial and non-financial performance, and fragmented administrative data systems which were unable to identify risks until it was too late”.

Levy described Te Whatu Ora as quite a “bloated, bureaucratic” organisation.

Levy said if the entity’s tanking financial performance continued there would be a big deficit that was not acceptable.

Patient outcomes had remained “relatively flat” and the New Zealand taxpayer needed to get more for their dollar, he said.

“The primary focus is on doing more and doing better for our patients and as part of our move forward we will be moving very quickly to regional devolutions.

“From my point of view the absolute and most urgent priority of the next few years is actually to get waiting times down,” said Levy.

Labour’s health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall, the former Health Minister, said the previous government was not to blame for Health NZ’s deficits.

Verrall said the Government did not put enough money into health in this year’s Budget. The Government’s $1.4b top-up did not take into account updated figures on demographic changes, she said.

Health NZ reported a deficit of $1b in its first full year of operation (2022/23) but this was put down to one-off events including the pay equity agreement for nurses and Covid-19 costs.

It was expected to have no deficit in the 2023/24 year and deliver half a billion dollars worth of savings by streamlining systems after the merger of the DHBs.

Reti said he became aware of Health NZ’s deteriorating financial position for the 2023/24 year and beyond in March.

The half billion in savings were “in doubt” by the middle of the financial year and other solutions needed to be found to bridge the gap, a Cabinet paper released by Reti showed.

Since April, Health NZ has placed significant restrictions on recruitment. While it has denied a hiring freeze on front-line workers, many parts of the sector have said the restrictions were effectively a freeze and were preventing key roles from being filled.

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers health issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics and social issues.







