Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Harmful content accessed on primary school iPads despite $33m safety spend

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Holly Brooker and Jo Robertson have tested internet blocking technology at primary schools and found they do not prevent students from accessing porn and information about suicide clips. NZME photograph by Michael Craig

Holly Brooker and Jo Robertson have tested internet blocking technology at primary schools and found they do not prevent students from accessing porn and information about suicide clips. NZME photograph by Michael Craig

  • Jo Robertson and Holly Brooker found harmful content on school-issued iPads despite blocking technology
  • Network for Learning, funded with $33 million this year, blocks sites but can’t filter specific content
  • There are concerns current protections are inadequate, emphasising the need for more robust online safety measures

Two online harm researchers accessed pornography, sexualised animal content, and information about self-harm on school-issued iPads at six Auckland primary schools in an experiment they described as “horrific”.

The content was accessed despite all the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand