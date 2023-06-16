The study found men with high porn consumption tended to have a negative image of their own physiques. Photo / 123RF

The study found men with high porn consumption tended to have a negative image of their own physiques. Photo / 123RF

A new study has discovered a frightening link between men who watch pornography and a concerning health condition, reports news.com.au.

Research published in Body Image suggests that there is a significant correlation between men who engage in “problematic” porn and the chances of them developing an eating disorder.

Earlier this month, statistics were released by researchers from the University of Haifa and The Max Stern Yezreel Valley College in Israel who looked into the link between porn and eating disorders.

A total of 705 men took part in the study, who were between the ages of 18 to 68, the average age being 32.

Approximately 68 per cent of the men in the study claimed they were heterosexual, while the rest identified as a sexual minority group.

The participants were asked to answer questions pertaining to their consumption of pornography and whether they had developed any eating disorders such as purging or bingeing.

“Pornography use and eating disorders share common psychological aspects that manifest physically." Photo / 123RF

They were also questioned about their perceived realism of pornography and if they suffered with mental ailments such as anxiety and/or depression.

What’s more, the men in the study had to answer questions regarding behaviours related to eating disorders, such as continued dissatisfaction with the way they look and measures of body comparison - where they compared their own physique to the bodies seen in porn.

The case also measured the men’s “problematic” use of pornographic material, which was measured using the Problematic Pornography Consumption Scale-Short Version.

This included statements such as “I feel that porn is an important part of my life” and “I become stressed when something prevents me from watching porn”.

The men answered using a seven-point scale when discussing the last six months of their porn use. Rating one on the scale meant something never occurred, while seven meant the action occurred all the time.

The research revealed that high porn consumption led to higher instances of eating disorder behaviours.

The results of the study revealed that, regardless of their sexuality, males who consumed higher levels of pornography were more likely to compare their bodies to those featured in pornographic material and hold onto a negative image of their own physiques.

The research also revealed that high porn consumption led to higher instances of eating disorder behaviours, including restricting, bingeing and purging food.

However, it was also noted that the study majorly relied on self-reported results from the participants, which could be susceptible to social desirability effects.

“Both pornography use and eating disorders are behaviours that can act as defence mechanisms to repress emotional pain, and both involve some level of shame, stigma, and secrecy." Photo / 123RF

The research study also revealed that problematic pornography use, as well as behaviours related to eating disorders, could negatively affect numerous aspects of a person’s functioning and wellbeing, such as sexual functioning issues, hypersexuality and general mental health.

“To reduce the risk of developing or worsening eating disorder symptoms, clinicians working with male clients should assess for problematic pornography use and body image concerns during therapy,” the authors of the study wrote.

“Pornography use and eating disorders share common psychological aspects that manifest physically.

“Both pornography use and eating disorders are behaviours that can act as defence mechanisms to repress emotional pain, and both involve some level of shame, stigma, and secrecy.

“In addition, both are characterised by obsession, ritual, but most of all, low self-esteem and low body image.”

Around 4 per cent of men and 1 per cent of women in Australia admitted struggling with a porn addiction, according to the National Library of Medicine.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION