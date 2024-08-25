Take the “gallon challenge”, for instance. Social media influencers encouraged their followers to consume a gallon (3.78 litres) of milk in 60 minutes without vomiting.
Maybe this doesn’t sound too horrifying – until you consider that the capacity of the average human stomach is about 1.5 litres. Research has shown that 250ml of milk takes just over an hour to leave the stomach.
So, the gallon challenge is likely to result in one of two outcomes. Either, the challenger will be plagued by nausea, pain, bloating, and diarrhoea as the body tries to help the stomach deal with being too full.
Or, the person will vomit as the body attempts to rid the stomach of its contents and reduce its risk of damage. Overfilling the stomach can lead to gastrorrhexis, when the stomach wall is stretched so much that it tears – and it can be fatal.
Other ingestion challenges include the “cinnamon challenge” where social media users attempted to swallow a tablespoon of ground cinnamon in 60 seconds. This is a very bad idea.
For a start, cinnamon is a rich source of coumarin, a compound that can be toxic to the liver so eating ground cinnamon in such a large quantity isn’t advisable.
Also, consuming cinnamon or any other powder form of herbs or spices could damage the lining of the oesophagus or trachea – and even the lungs.
The body keeps the surfaces of these areas moist to protect them. When powder is ingested, then, it sticks to these surfaces instantly, drying them out and causing breaks in the protective lining, which can lead to serious infections.
Laundry pod ingestion is already a significant issue in the United States and Britain. As of late 2022, studies show that at least one child every hour is injured from exposure to laundry pods. Why people would choose to take such a huge risk to their health for the entertainment of others is anyone’s guess.
Symptoms of laundry pod ingestion include vomiting, nausea, drowsiness, and rashes. Because detergent is corrosive, swallowing laundry pods can cause burning of the oesophagus and stomach lining, and lead to changes in breathing and mental state. In some cases, people who’ve swallowed laundry pods need external support to breathe.
Eye injuries are a common side-effect of laundry pod ingestion, too. Many of the chemicals in laundry detergent are designed to remove bodily fluids from our clothes, so if any parts of our body – from eyes to throat and stomach – come into contact with the detergent, it will set about trying to destroy them.
Dragon breath is as awful as it sounds
If these challenges don’t sound bizarre enough for you, how about “dragon’s breath”?
For this challenge, social media users consume candy coated in liquid nitrogen. Liquid nitrogen has a boiling point of about -196C, which means in normal conditions it vaporises but touching it with any part of the body can result in full thickness burns.
Once consumed, the cold temperature of the liquid nitrogen burns the surfaces of the oesophagus and stomach. If the liquid nitrogen comes into contact with the warmer temperatures inside the body, more gas is produced which can result in rapid expansion, tearing the oesophagus or stomach wide open.
And the danger isn’t just for those social media users attempting challenges for views.
Some bars and restaurants serve liquid nitrogen cocktails and desserts. The vapour produced by the chemical can look spectacular but it should never be ingested.
In 2012, Gaby Scanlon was served a “Nitro-Jagermeister” cocktail while celebrating her 18th birthday. The drink left her with a large perforation in her stomach. Her stomach had to be removed and her oesophagus connected directly to her small bowel.
For the “Benadryl challenge”, some social media users filmed themselves consuming excessive amounts of the antihistamine.
Benadryl contains the active ingredient diphenhydramine, which acts as a sedative – and is also in a number of over-the-counter sleeping tablets.
Excessive consumption of the drug can cause heart problems, seizures, and even comas. Treatment is difficult because many of the therapies can cause competing symptoms. Overdosing on diphenhydramine can be fatal.
What could go wrong?
Finally, for the “corn on the cob challenge” some social media users mounted corn on a power drill and tried to eat it as quickly as possible from the rotating tool.