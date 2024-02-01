Concerns have been raised that the trend promotes unrealistic body standards. Photo / TikTok @stephclairesmith

TikTok has banned a “toxic” new trend after receiving mass backlash from users.

The video sharing app has made the decision to ban a trend called “legging legs” after users claimed it was creating unrealistic and damaging body standards for young girls.

After first becoming popular last year, the trend sees young girls sharing videos of themselves in tights and tagging the video “legging legs” as they claim their legs don’t look “good” in the activewear, news.com.au reports.

It quickly caused concern with users of the app with one therapist sharing a video in which she called it “repulsing”.

TikTok has removed a hashtag after a 'toxic' new trend emerged. Picture / TikTok

“Basically it’s a trend saying that if you have leggings and you wear leggings, your legs have to look a certain way in them,” she added, “Again, this is disgusting. Do not let social media tell your body that it is a trend. If you have a body and you have leggings, you have legging legs.”

Another user questioned whether younger users of the app realised the damage these types of trends create, “Do we understand that there are 15-year-old girls that wear leggings every single day that now feel that they cannot wear leggings because they don’t have legging legs … the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” she said.

Australian model and fitness influencer Stephanie Claire Smith also commented on the matter insisting it is “toxic”.

Recalling a time in her life when she wanted a “thigh gap” - a space between your thighs when your feet are touching, she said it drove her “insane” as her genetics didn’t allow her body to naturally have that gap.

@steph_claire_smith These toxic body trends will do more damage than kids finding out santas not real i can assure you. Disappointed to see a toxic trend is back in disguise with a new name. If youve got a pair of leggings, youve got legging legs. ♬ original sound - Steph Claire Smith

“And now there is a trend: legging legs. If you have legs, and you’ve got a pair of leggings on, you’ve got legging legs.

“Don’t worry what the internet is freaking saying. I am so, so done, so done, with these stupid trends that are so, so toxic and so damaging.”

It’s now been widely reported that the app has banned the hashtag so TikTok users cannot find videos with information of the trend. Instead, it will show them videos with information about what to do if you are experiencing disordered eating.

Speaking to news.com.au, a spokesperson for the app confirmed the hashtag had been removed telling the publication “when people search for #legginglegs or content related to eating disorders, they are shown a pop-up with a link to the Butterfly Foundation”.

“TikTok is an inclusive and body-positive environment and we do not allow content that depicts, promotes, normalises or glorifies eating disorders.”

In New Zealand, searching the term on the app will redirect you to a page with the number for the Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand (EDANZ) - a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting people with an eating disorder.

It is estimated 13,000 Kiwis suffer from eating disorders every year with RNZ reporting in late 2022 that the number has skyrocketed over the last five years.

Figures obtained by Checkpoint show hospital admissions due to an eating disorder has increased by 75 per cent since 2017 with the problem widespread among early teens.

Figures show a 168 per cent increase in hospital admissions for 10 to 14-year-olds over the past five years.

Do you need help?

Get in touch with Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand if you need help finding a private provider in your area by phoning Ph 0800 2 EDANZ or emailing info@ed.org.nz

If you need urgent help, contact your GP or local mental health provider. Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)