A new gym trend has emerged with many claiming it is a safety hazard as well as a health hazard. Photo / 123rf

A recent gym trend has left TikTok users divided with some claiming it’s comfortable, while others believe it’s “gross”.

‘GymTok’ - the side of the video sharing platform for gym lovers, has seen a rise in content recently showing gym influencers working out in sandals, slides and even Crocs, claiming it makes them feel more comfortable, news.com.au has reported.

Videos showing off the trend include people wearing socks and their choice of leisure shoe posting themselves doing their usual workout routines including pull-ups, walking the StairMaster and lifting weights.

“Socks and sandals for upper body day,” one woman wrote in the caption for her video while another person added, “Hot girls wear slides to the gym.”

A third person said, “They’re just comfy.”

However, while the trend appears to be gaining traction, many have warned that it is not only “gross” but could also be dangerous.

Taking to Reddit, a man expressed his confusion writing, “Being straight up, I don’t care what you wear to a gym but I have seen so many guys in my gym wearing socks and sandals, even doing leg exercises,” he wrote, adding, “Shouldn’t this f**k up your grip on your feet and you’ll slide around.”

A person replied to his post writing, “I have seen so many people have accidents in their sandals then turn up in proper footwear a week later. It is dangerous.”

While some enjoy working out in sandals, others believe it can be dangerous. Photo / TikTok

A woman also shared her experience on TikTok showing the moment she was doing the StairMaster while wearing slides. In the video she can be seen climbing the stairs before both of her slides slipped off her feet with the woman saying: “My life flashed before my eyes,” news.com.au reported.

Comments under the video read: “Proper footwear can save a life,” another said, “Wear sneakers, genius.”

Another person claimed the footwear combination could result in health issues including athlete’s foot. Claiming that gyms are ”full of germs” that are easily transmitted through skin contact or sweaty socks, a person said sandals don’t offer the same support, comfort and protection as closed-toe shoes.

“Ever heard of athlete’s foot?” the person asked adding, “HPV [human papillomavirus] has also been found on these gym floors. That is warts! You don’t want to get these problems, so wear a good shoe.”



















