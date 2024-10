The murder trial for Yanfei Bao begins as children in youth facilities continue to rebel against those trying to help them. The NZDF continues to keep a close eye on their ship.

By RNZ

A third person has been charged with murder after the death of Darshak Narran.

The South Auckland man was found critically injured on the side of Hampton Downs Rd, Whangamarino, early on the morning of October 14.

He later died after being transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police earlier charged a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man with murder.