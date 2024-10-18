The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping' legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

Police have laid a second murder charge after the death of a man found critically injured on a road in North Waikato.

A 43-year-old man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition on Monday after being found on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino.

He later died in hospital.

Earlier today police announced a 32-year-old man was arrested in Papakura on Thursday night and was set to appear in the Manukau District Court today.