In an update this evening, police said a second man was arrested today and has been jointly charged with murder.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested in Auckland today and is due to appear in Counties Manukau District Court tomorrow,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.
Clarke said police continue to make inquiries into the death and could not rule out further arrests and charges.
Police would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Hampton Downs Rd between 10pm on Sunday, October 13, and 1am on October 14, particularly if they have dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help is asked to update police online now or call 105, using the reference number 241014/2225.
