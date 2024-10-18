Advertisement
Waikato Hampton Downs Rd death: Police charge second man with murder, more arrests not ruled out

Waikato Herald
Police have laid a second murder charge after the death of a man found critically injured on a road in North Waikato.

A 43-year-old man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition on Monday after being found on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino.

He later died in hospital.

Earlier today police announced a 32-year-old man was arrested in Papakura on Thursday night and was set to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

In an update this evening, police said a second man was arrested today and has been jointly charged with murder.

Police set cordons on Hampton Downs Rd at Whangamarino after a man was found with critical injuries. He later died in hospital. Photo / Maryana Garcia
“A 42-year-old man was arrested in Auckland today and is due to appear in Counties Manukau District Court tomorrow,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.

Clarke said police continue to make inquiries into the death and could not rule out further arrests and charges.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Hampton Downs Rd between 10pm on Sunday, October 13, and 1am on October 14, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to update police online now or call 105, using the reference number 241014/2225.

