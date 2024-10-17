Advertisement
Hampton Downs Rd death: Murder charge laid after injured man found on road dies

Waikato Herald
Cordons on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino after a man was found with critical injuries. He has since died. Photo / Maryana Garcia

An Auckland man has been charged with murder after the death of a man found on a road in north Waikato.

A 43-year-old man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition on Monday after being found on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Papakura on Thursday night and was due to appear in Manukau District Court today, police said.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Hampton Downs Rd between 10pm on Sunday, October 13, and 1am on October 14, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to update police online now or call 105, using the reference number 241014/2225.

