Police are trying to figure out how a man turned up injured on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino, asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police are trying to figure out how a man turned up injured on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino, asking anyone with information to contact them.

A man has been found fighting for his life on a rural Waikato road this morning.

Police are trying to figure out how the man turned up injured on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino, asking anyone with information to contact them.

Cordons have been set up between the intersection of Hampton Downs Rd and the landfill access road and Chris Amon Drive.

The man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.