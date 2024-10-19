- Darshak Naran died in Auckland City Hospital after earlier being found critically injured on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino on Monday.
- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder, with police not ruling out further charges and arrests.
- His mother, Queen’s Service Medal recipient Hansa Dhanji Naran, says her son was returning to Auckland from visiting a friend in Taupō before his death.
A man who died after being found critically injured on a north Waikato road had been travelling home to Auckland from visiting a friend in Taupō before he was killed, his mother says.
Two men have been charged with murder after Darshak Naran died in Auckland City Hospital this week after the 43-year-old was found injured on Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino early Monday morning.
A 32-year-old was arrested in Papakura on Thursday and a 42-year-old was arrested in Auckland yesterday, with both charged with murder and police not ruling out further arrests and charges as their inquiries continue, Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said earlier.
But while she was aware of the arrests, the dead man’s Clarks Beach-based mother didn’t know how her son came to be on Hampton Downs Rd.