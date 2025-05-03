Police and a cordon outside the house in Rānui this morning.

A person was hospitalised in serious condition after an assault in Rānui , West Auckland .

Police were called to View Ridge Drive, where a woman was heard screaming around 11pm.

The alleged offender, known to the victim, has not yet been located by police.

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in the West Auckland suburb of Rānui last night.

A cordon was in place this morning outside a property on View Ridge Drive where there was loud noise of a revving car and a woman screaming about 11pm.

Police today said they were called to a Rānui address following reports of an assault, saying the alleged offender is yet to be located.

It appears that the victim and alleged offender are known to each other, police said.