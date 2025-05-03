Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Assault in West Auckland suburb of Rānui leaves one seriously injured, suspect at large

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police and a cordon outside the house in Rānui this morning.

Police and a cordon outside the house in Rānui this morning.

  • A person was hospitalised in serious condition after an assault in Rānui, West Auckland.
  • Police were called to View Ridge Drive, where a woman was heard screaming around 11pm.
  • The alleged offender, known to the victim, has not yet been located by police.

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in the West Auckland suburb of Rānui last night.

A cordon was in place this morning outside a property on View Ridge Drive where there was loud noise of a revving car and a woman screaming about 11pm.

Police today said they were called to a Rānui address following reports of an assault, saying the alleged offender is yet to be located.

It appears that the victim and alleged offender are known to each other, police said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand