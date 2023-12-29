Who will make it on to the New Year Honours List this year? Video / NZHerald

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames companion (DNZM)

Sarai-Paea Bareman, Zurich, Switzerland, for services to football governance

Pania Tyson-Nathan, MNZM, JP, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to Māori and business

Knights companion (KNZM)

Dr Scott Duncan Macfarlane, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to health

Right Hon Trevor Colin Mallard, Dublin, for services as a member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives

Ian Barry Mune, OBE, Kumeu, for services to film, television and theatre

Companions (CNZM)

Professor Brian Joseph Anderson, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to paediatrics and anaesthesia

Dr Vanessa Shona Beavis, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to anaesthesia

David Kenrick Beeche, Remuera, Auckland, for services to sports administration

Professor Timothy Clinton Bell, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to computer science education

John Donald Brakenridge, Ohoka, for services to the New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the merino industry

Professor Graeme Mervyn Bydder, Altrincham, UK, for services to medical imaging

Philip Maxwell Cheshire, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to architecture

Clive Ernest Fugill, Pukehangi, Rotorua, for services to Māori art

Dale Mary Adeline Garratt, Albany Heights, Auckland, for services to Christian music production

David Reginald Garratt, Albany Heights, Auckland, for services to Christian music production

Clive David Hill, MNZM, Welbourn, New Plymouth, for services to literature, particularly children’s literature

Yolanda Lou-Anne Wisewitch Soryl, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to literacy education

Dr Kevin Edward Trenberth, Rothesay Bay, Auckland, for services to geophysics

Jo-anne Edna Mary Wilkinson (Lady Dingle), MNZM, Rosedale, Auckland, for services to youth

James Ross Wilson, Mt Victoria, Wellington, for services to the trade union movement and workplace safety

Dr Johanna Julene Wood, Palmerston North, for services to football governance

Officers (ONZM)

Associate Professor James Gregory Anson, Westmere, Auckland, for services to exercise sciences and neuroscience

Susan Battye, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to performing arts education

Professor Francis Harry Bloomfield, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to neonatology

Ereti Taetuha Brown, QSM, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to Māori and early childhood education

Richard Waldron Bunton, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services as a cardiac surgeon

Steven George Campbell, Torbay, Auckland, for services to Search and Rescue

Dr Rosemary Beatrice Cathcart, QSM, Lynmore, Rotorua, for services to gifted children

Dr Cherie Maria Chu-Fuluifaga, Waikanae, for services to education

Valerie Ann Deakin, Oakura, for services to dance

Barbara Helen Dreaver, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to investigative journalism and Pacific communities

Dr Graeme Peter Elliott, Moana, Nelson, for services to wildlife conservation

Philip Douglas Gifford, Three Kings, Auckland, for services to broadcasting and sports journalism

Theodora Mary Gotz, Māngere, Auckland, for services to gymnastics

Anthony Trevor Gray, Havelock North, Hastings, for services to accounting and Māori business

Detective Inspector Craig James Hamilton, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Rosemary Alice Henderson, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to social work and health

Robert George Holding, Auckland Central, for services to Pacific literature and business

Associate Professor Tristram Richard Ingham, Karori, Wellington, for services to the disability community

Emeritus Professor Edith Marion Jones, Northpark, Auckland, for services to education

Marie Carmel Celebrado Lindaya, Nelson South, for services to multicultural communities

Frank Lindsay, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to the apiculture industry

Norah Elizabeth Matthews, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to curling

Hamish John McCrostie, Havelock North, for services to outdoor recreation and Search and Rescue

James Robert Morris, Hikurangi, for services to table tennis

Dr Hana Merenea O’Regan, Mairehau, Christchurch, for services to education

Dr Anneliese Ruth Parkin, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the Public Service

Jane Frances Patterson, MNZM, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to sports administration

Kevin Frank Pivac, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to the deaf rugby community

Mary Jane Rivers, Ōtaki, for services to community-led development, governance and education

Dr Caroline Seelig, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, for services to education

Tania Joy Te Rangingangana Simpson, Matangi, Hamilton, for services to governance and Māori

Dr Simon Snook, Carterton, for services to reproductive health

Larnce Joseph Wichman, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to the seafood industry and marine conservation

Rosemary Dawn Wilkinson, Lyall Bay, Wellington, for services to the blind and vision-impaired community

Major General Evan George Williams, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Emeritus Professor Peter Donald Wilson, Motueka, for services to obstetrics and gynaecology

Jodi Ann Wright, Clifton, Christchurch, for services to the arts

Members (MNZM)

Harriet Bennett Allan, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to the publishing industry

Margaret Louise Barrell, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services as a hymn writer

Luke Boustridge, Glenbrook, Auckland, for services to the electrical industry and vocational training

Monica Jacqueline Briggs, Ōrewa, for services to women and governance

Patrick William Bronte, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North, for services to military history

Barbara Joan Dewson, Whanganui East, for services to dental and oral health therapy

Carla Elena Donson, Whanganui, for services to women and the community

Aaron Murray Fleming, Jacks Pt, Queenstown, for services to the community and sport

Tevita Filisonu’u Funaki, Massey, Auckland, for services to Pacific health

Robert Lawrence Gemmell, Picton, for services to martial arts and the community

Pamela Mary Hanna, Petone, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and early childhood education

Roslyn Aileen Hiini, Glenfield, Auckland, for services to women and the union movement

Phillip Terence Humphreys, Kaiapoi, for services to people with disabilities and sport

Christine Mary Hundleby, Newlands, Wellington, for services to Pacific arts

Richard Geoffrey Keddell, Tauranga, for services to orthopaedics

Trevor John Kempton, Mosgiel, for services to the arts and local government

Julie Ann King, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to education

Joan Knight, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to the environment

Patricia Jacqueline Knight, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, for services to Lepidoptera conservation and the community

Philippa Agnes Laufiso, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin, for services to arts and the community

Vivien Lynette Heretaniwha Lee, Takanini, Auckland, for services to prisoner support and Māori

Tupe Lualua, Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington, for services to the arts

Huhana Te Uru Naomi Anne Manu, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to Stem education and Māori

Aych Carlin McArdle, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to the rainbow community

Pearl Naulder, Cloverlea, Palmerston North, for services to education

Aaron Roger Nicholson, Wānaka, for services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue

Dinah Jane Okeby, Highbury, Wellington, for services to the Public Service

Kahira Rata Patricia Olley, Ōwhata, Rotorua, for services to women, youth and the prevention of family violence

Ria Dawn Percival, Welwyn Garden City, UK, for services to football

Dr Anne Doloras Perera, St Johns, Auckland, for services to food science and nutrition

Anuradha Ramkumar, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to Indian classical dance

Paul William James Reti, Pegasus, for services to ju-jitsu

Alexandra Lowe Riley, Woodland Hills, California, for services to football

Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo, Papakura, Auckland, for services to Pacific health

Susan Jane Sinclair, Masterton, for services to art and education

Prem Singh, Broadmeadows, Wellington, for services to multicultural communities

Harold Edgar Spark, Paekakariki, for services to railway unions

Hon Maryan Street, Hataitai, Wellington, for services as a member of Parliament and to human and democratic rights

Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Takanini, Auckland, for services to education

Yvonne Lenette Sue, Ōhakune, for services to health and Māori

Joyce Alma Talbot, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to sailing administration

Professor Yvonne Jasmine Te Ruki Rangi o Tangaroa Underhill, Westmere, Auckland, for services to tertiary education and Pacific development

Vaosa ole Tagaloa Makerita Urale, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to Pacific arts

Tama-o-Rangi Waipara, Elgin, Gisborne, for services to Māori music

David John West, Ashburton, for services to community development

Diane Christine Wilson, Bulls, for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association

Senior Sergeant Karl Edwin Rostance Wilson, Papakura, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and Search and Rescue

Lindsay Macdonald Wood, Nelson, for services to environmental sustainability and climate change awareness

Honorary Member

Ismail Kasdemir, for services to New Zealand-Turkey relations

Queen’s Service Order (QSO)

Paul Thomas Gibson, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to disabled people

Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)

Victoria Louise Andrews, Akaroa, for services to heritage preservation and conservation

Lyall Ashley Bailey, Winton, for services to the community and local government

David Alan Burnett, Invercargill, for services to multisport

Ian Peter Carr, JP, Leamington, Cambridge, for services to the community

Neville Albert Carter, Southbridge, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and rugby

Paul Clements, Waitati, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Ewen Douglas Phillip Coleman, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to theatre

Lawrence John Counsell, Tawa, Wellington, for services to rowing

Alison Eleanor Crawford, Inner Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the community

Russell George Geange, Carterton, for services to swimming and rugby

Helen Alison Gordon, Waikanae, for services to the community

Trevor John Hawkins, Martinborough, for services to the community

Katherine Jane Hawley (Katie Terris), Hutt Central, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and the arts

Barbara Mary Hay, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and education

Kristeen Elizabeth Johnston, Karori, Wellington, for services to the community

Eruera Taihaere Kaiwai, Tolaga Bay, for services to the community

Allan John Kerr, Fairlie, for services to music

Geoffrey Ramon Lienert, Waimate, for services to sports administration, particularly cycling and athletics

Te Ao Marama Maaka, Morrinsville, for services to the community

Brian Campbell McCandless, CB, CBE, Te Anau, for services to the community

Desmond Frank Meads, Hamilton East, for services to hockey and the community

Ngahiwi Takamore Meroiti, Porirua, for services to netball

Dr Michael John Hugh Miller, Whangamatā, for services to rural health

Manisha Morar, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to the Indian community

Bruce Alexander Nairn, Tokoroa, for services to the community and sport

Hansaben Dhanji Naran, JP, Clarks Beach, Auckland, for services to the Indian community

Karen Gaye Ngatai, Taumarunui, for services to the community

Joy Margaret Oakly, Nelson, for services to women and education

Gavin John O’Donnell, Havelock, for services to the rural community and conservation

Brian Ernest Gladstone Pegler, Leeston, for services to social work

James Harry Piner, MStJ, Runanga, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Alister Douglas Robertson, Marewa, Napier, for services to people with dementia

Jennifer Mary Mayson Saywood, JP, Whanganui, for services to restorative justice and women

Jennifer Mary Schollum, Puhoi, Auckland, for services to the community and heritage preservation

Susan Gay Stevens Jordan, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to seniors and dance

Rowena Ngaio Tana, JP, Whangārei, for services to the Māori community

Rai Vaeruarangi, Wiri, Auckland, for services to the Cook Islands community

William Neil Walker, Milton, for services to outdoor bowls and smallbore rifle shooting

Athula Cuda Bandara Wanasinghe, JP, Grenada Village, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community and cricket

Honorary

Liyanage Sadun Sampath Kithulagoda, Tawa, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community

New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)

Dr Megan Ruby Balks, Te Awamutu, for services to Antarctic soil science

Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Lieutenant Commander Louis James Munden-Hooper, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Lieutenant Commander Makoare Kohupara Te Kani, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force