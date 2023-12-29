Voyager 2023 media awards
New Year Honours 2024: Phil Gifford’s most memorable interviews in 50 years of sports journalism

Chris Rattue
By
12 mins to read
Phil Gifford, who is honoured in the New Year list for his unique contribution to sports journalism, chats about the famous people he has met, along with some of sport’s biggest issues. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By Chris Rattue

A star was born when young Auckland journalist Phil Gifford invented a rugby character named Loosehead Len 50 years ago.

Loosehead, the beer-swilling bigot, barged out of newspaper pages to

