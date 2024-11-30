“It is an incredibly special place, with significant history at a local and a national level, so it is important to get it right. I am confident that we will land a plan that we can all be proud of and excited about.”
There are several historical pā sites on Te Motu Kairangi (Miramar Peninsula) making the land culturally significant to iwi.
The area is already popular for recreation with well-used walking tracks, a community garden, and a small farm that hosts school visits.
Jackson publicly voiced concern about protecting the “green belt” for future generations in 2011.
He said at the time that he did not intend to buy the land but supported it remaining in public ownership.
Jackson is mentioned by name in a 2017 Cabinet paper about the fate of Watts Peninsula.
“The Filmset area has previously been used for filming, notably by Sir Peter Jackson, and parties like him and other stakeholders are opposed to development on the site as this will likely prevent future filming work,” the paper said.
In March this year, a spokeswoman for Jackson and Walsh said landscaping plans were being worked on.
“Peter and Fran hope the remainder of the peninsula becomes the long-promised public reserve.”
Scenes for many of Jackson’s movies have been filmed at Shelly Bay, and the wider area provided the backdrop for his 2005 version of King Kong.
A large-scale version of Skull Island, including the giant wall that separated Kong from the rest of the island, was built above the Massey Memorial on Miramar Peninsula for the movie.
Land Information New Zealand (Linz) head of crown property Sonya Wikitera said they have worked with the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST), the Department of Conservation and Te Arawhiti to develop updated advice on the proposed reserve.
“We know the community has a keen interest in the future of this land. While it has taken longer than originally anticipated to resolve the plan for its future, the land has local and national significance, so it is important we get it right.”
“The trust is absolutely hands on with this kaupapa. The hui with Land Information New Zealand and the Department of Conservation regarding Mātaimoana have been mostly positive.
“We have formalised the intent, purpose and strategic goal through our values. We hope to share more news soon as we continue these important discussions with the Crown.”
