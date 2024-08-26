Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sir Peter Jackson’s links to $105m Lyall Bay purchase: Biggest deal of 2024

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
An update on Shelly Bay, prime waterfront real-estate which has been bought by Sir Peter Jackson. Video / Mark Mitchell

Interests associated with filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson have spent $105 million buying a large piece of land near the Wellington Airport in what has just been announced as this year’s biggest land deal.

In revealing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business