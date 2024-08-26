Interests associated with filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson have spent $105 million buying a large piece of land near the Wellington Airport in what has just been announced as this year’s biggest land deal.
In revealingnon-residential New Zealand property sales of $1 billion-plus in this year’s first half, Zoltan Moricz, Auckland-based head of research at agency CBRE, said today Jackson interests had bought the huge Lyall Bay block.
Moricz has released CBRE’s latest transaction monitor of large non-residential deals.
The monitor said the biggest sale of 2024 “involved almost an entire block of leasehold land in Rongotai. This transaction, involving a ground lease portfolio, encompasses multiple properties on Tirangi Rd and Kingsford Smith St, adjacent to Wellington Airport”.
This map shows some of the key Wellington property holdings which Jackson and Walsh interests have secured.
But it does not yet include the huge Lyall Bay purchase just announced.
When the Heraldreported in April on the big property buy-ups, it also noted the idea of a film museum in the area.
The Post has also reported that buildings on the $105m block are being demolished.
Jackson has been spotted walking in the area.
Scenes for most of Jackson’s movies have been filmed in Shelly Bay, and the wider area provided the backdrop for his 2005 version of King Kong.
A large-scale version of Skull Island, including the giant wall that separated Kong from the rest of the island, was built above the Massey Memorial on Miramar Peninsula for the movie, the Herald has previously reported.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.