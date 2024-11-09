The house that has been demolished. Photo / Google Maps.

Jackson's company owns 12 properties on the street. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Consent documents released by Wellington City Council reveal what the couple plans to do with the site, with it largely being transformed into an outdoor entertaining space.

Architectural drawings show a sprawling lawn where the house once stood and a feature fireplace with intricate brickwork.

A stone patio with planter boxes and outdoor furniture connects with a new staircase leading to an elevated deck.

The design, commissioned by Tilt Architecture, shows the site will serve as a landscaped garden and outdoor dining area for the neighbouring property, which is also owned by Stanley Properties.

Tilt Architecture has worked on a number of projects for Jackson, with company director Gavin Urquhart previously working as a set designer for the Hobbit film trilogy.

The company has also designed the fit-out concept for Jackson’s long-touted movie museum.

The Herald contacted representatives for Jackson about the plans but got no response.

The site will be used as a garden and outdoor entertainment area for the property next door, which records show is also owned by Stanley Properties. Photo / Wellington City Council.

The plans show proposed construction elements. Items dashed in red are being removed. Photo / Wellington City Council.

The design includes a fireplace, patio, and outdoor dining area. Photo / Wellington City Council.

Jackson, a born-and-bred Wellingtonian, has been involved in a number of high-profile property and land purchases over the past decade, particularly on the Miramar Peninsula.

Last year, Jackson and Walsh bought land at Shelly Bay to stop a $500m housing development going ahead.

“It’s a wonderful coastline that holds a great deal of cultural and historical significance. Suffice to say we are looking forward to restoring the natural beauty of the bay,” they said at the time.

Construction workers at the Karaka Bays Road property. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The seaside property has direct views out to the ocean. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Since 2011, they’ve also been keen to see the land above the bay become a long-promised reserve.

Miramar Peninsula is also home to Wētā Workshop, Wingnut Films, Park Road Post Production and Stone Street Studios, where many of Jackson’s films have been made.

In 2011 the couple bought Wellington’s BATS theatre to undertake earthquake strengthening and save the struggling theatre.

Last year they gifted $2 million to help build Wellington’s new National Music Centre in the Town Hall, a collaboration between Wellington City Council, Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO).

Shelly Bay is now owned by Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier this year Jackson’s name was back in the headlines with his involvement in what was described as the “biggest land deal of the year”.

Interests associated with Jackson and Walsh spent $105 million buying a large piece of land in Lyall Bay near the city’s airport, under another company LB HC, standing for Lyall Bay Holding Company.

LB HC also bought the E tū union building at 7 McGregor St last September.

Lyall Bay is rumoured to be where Jackson plans to build his movie museum.

The NBR included Jackson in its 2024 rich list, estimating the 63 year-old’s net worth to be approximately $3 billion.

Forbes ranks Jackson as the 2191st wealthiest individual in the world, reporting he became a billionaire in November 2021 after selling a chunk of Weta to Unity Software.

