Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sir Peter Jackson bowls $2.5m waterfront house, council documents reveal plans

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Karaka Bays house owned by Sir Peter Jackson was demolished, with plans to build a garden and outdoor entertainment area. Photo / Google Maps.

The Karaka Bays house owned by Sir Peter Jackson was demolished, with plans to build a garden and outdoor entertainment area. Photo / Google Maps.

  • A $2.5m house owned by Sir Peter Jackson in Wellington’s affluent Karaka Bays has been demolished.
  • Council consent documents reveal plans to transform the site into an outdoor entertaining space with a landscaped garden.
  • Companies Jackson and partner Dame Fran Walsh own have been involved in a number of high-profile land purchases in Lyall Bay and the Miramar Peninsula, where many of his films have been made.

A multimillion-dollar waterfront house owned by Sir Peter Jackson has been demolished, with council documents revealing what the billionaire film director plans to do with the site.

The white weatherboard house in Wellington’s affluent Karaka Bays on the Miramar Peninsula was built in the 1910s. Its rateable value increased to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand