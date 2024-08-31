Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington’s long-awaited movie museum: Will Sir Peter Jackson’s vision finally come to life?

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
An update on Shelly Bay, prime waterfront real-estate which has been bought by Sir Peter Jackson. Video / Mark Mitchell

There’s speculation filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson’s movie museum in Wellington could finally materialise - bringing to life a plan that has been more than a decade in the making.

Interests associated with The director have spent $105 million buying a large piece of land near the city’s airport in Lyall Bay in what has been announced as this year’s biggest land deal.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand