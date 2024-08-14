Tourism NZ looking to the stars to boost sagging visitor industry

“Stargrazing is based on consumer insight that New Zealand’s dark sky offering is increasingly important to 70% of potential off-peak visitors and for many visitors food is the number one topic of interest for 85% of potential travellers from our top markets,” de Monchy added.

After inviting industry to submit their dark sky locations, in partnership with Christchurch NZ, TNZ hosted international tastemakers at ‘the restaurant with the most stars’ to put New Zealand’s night skies and world class cuisine on the map.

Set beneath Kura Tawhiti at the foot of the Southern Alps, the pop-up Pou-o-Kai restaurant gathered media, tastemakers and social media advocates from TNZ’s key markets, including Australian food critic Sofia Levin, Ashley Day of the US’ Food and Wine and Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia will share their experiences at the event, including produce sourced from across the country for a unique menu prepared by acclaimed New Zealand chef Ben Bayly.

The campaign will showcase New Zealand’s stargazing and culinary offering all over the country and will include the coverage generated by the event and attendees’ travels around New Zealand before and after, as well as a comprehensive suite of trade training resources focused on growing off-peak visitation for travel agents, and TNZ’s channels on social media and newzealand.com which potential travellers use to plan their trip.

ChristchurchNZ head of visitor economy Kath Low said stargrazing is a special campaign for Canterbury as it aligns with two key priorities of the region’s Destination Management Plan, culinary leadership and dark sky experiences.

‘‘Canterbury’s advanced farming practices make it a unique destination for high quality food production, which is then artfully prepared by our talented community of chefs in Ōtautahi Christchurch.” says