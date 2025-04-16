CBP staff in America would be able to view the same checked baggage X-ray images captured at Sydney.

The US customs personnel would review those images remotely before the Sydney flight lands.

“This proactive approach enables CBP to assess potential security risks more effectively and expedites the processing of arriving flights,” the agency said.

“The initiative will expand to other routes and airlines in the future.”

Sydney may be good enough for the scheme, but it seems Kiwi travellers are not on the list.

The Herald asked Auckland Airport about the scheme and was directed to the Civil Aviation Authority, which includes the Aviation Security Service.

“While we are aware that the CBP and American Airlines are rolling out International Remote Baggage Screening, the Civil Aviation Authority is not actively considering involvement at this point in time,” a spokeswoman said.

Most punctual airlines, airports named

The latest on-time performance monthly report from aviation analytics company Cirium ranked Saudia as the world’s most punctual airline in March.

The Saudi state-owned flag carrier had arrivals on time 94.07% of the time, Cirium said.

Of airlines serving New Zealand, Qatar Airways and Emirates made the top 10.

No New Zealand airline or airport made the list of top-ranked operators.

Garuda Indonesia was the most punctual Asia-Pacific airline, followed by Cathay Pacific and Hainan Airlines, a Chinese operator based on the eponymous island.

Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia was the most punctual big airport in Cirium’s March rankings. It had an on-time departure rate of 93.92%.

Saudia is the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, based in Jeddah, and the world's most punctual airline. Photo / Nicolas Economou, NurPhoto

Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport was top in the Pacific basin, with 90.76% on-time departures.

Honolulu International Airport was the most punctual big airport in Oceania, with 86.18% of departures on time.

Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport was the most on-time medium airport in the world, recording 95.13% of departures on time.

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport was also in the top 10, as were Brasilia International and Rio de Janeiro Galeao International in Brazil.

Rhodes Diagoras International was the most punctual of the small airports in Cirium’s report, with 95.78% on-time departures.

Airfares cheaper in March

New Stats NZ data showed total airfare prices fell 2.3% in March.

ASB economists attributed that to unexpectedly weaker than predicted seasonal falls for international airfares after the summer season, down 4% from February.

“International airlines say their forward bookings are much softer than you’d expect for this time of year,” Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) executive director Cath O’Brien said.

“When that starts to happen, what you see is discounting.”

Declines in international airfares offset a 2.2% month-on-month increase in domestic airfares, ASB economists said.

Airfares in March were 3.2% lower than a year ago.

“Lower international oil prices should provide a small cushion to pricing pressures in this sector,” the economists added.

Airfares comprise 2.4% of the entire consumers price index (CPI) basket.

March quarter CPI data is due to be released tomorrow.

Several economists have predicted inflation to be 0.7% or 0.8% for the quarter, with an annual rate of 2.3% or 2.4%.

Airline group says flying from India, China too expensive

There were substantial increases in the year to February in visitors from the US, Australia and Britain.

“There were 63,700 overseas visitor arrivals from the US in February, a record for any month from that country,” Stats NZ said this week.

“New Zealand is reliant on the US tourists in a way we weren’t before,” O’Brien said.

But with tariffs and the trade war destabilising the US economy, some in the sector may be wondering how New Zealand attracts more visitors from the world’s two most populous countries.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston this week announced a $13.5m boost to attract more international visitors from China, India, the US, Germany, and South Korea.

O’Brien said Chinese and Indian tourists had to pay for visas as well as the international visitor levy, so were looking at $440 before even getting an airfare.