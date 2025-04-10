Williss said there had also been more interest in flights to New Zealand from Americans living in states such as Oregon and Washington.

“We have also welcomed significant growth in travellers originating from the US mainland, especially the Pacific Northwest, following our combination with Alaska Airlines.”

Of the 370,200 overseas visitor arrivals in January this year, 14% were from the US, compared to 10% before Covid in January 2019.

Williss said the Hawaiian-Alaska merger meant New Zealanders could now access more than 100 US destinations through the expanded joint network.

The direct flight, HA8445, is scheduled to resume on November 16 from Honolulu.

Hawaiian said it would use a 278-seat Airbus A330 for the service, with complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi.

Alaska Air Group, headquartered in Seattle, owns Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and regional airline, Horizon Air.

US transport regulators scrutinised the merger and last September gave clearance to Alaska’s acquisition of Hawaiian.

The US Department of Transportation said the airlines must ensure competitive access at Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport and guarantee fee-free family seating and lower costs for military families.

Alaska and Hawaiian are also required to protect the value of rewards, maintain existing service on key Hawaiian routes to the continental US and inside Hawaii.

In the absence of direct flights, New Zealanders generally need to fly to Honolulu via Sydney or a west coast American city, adding several hours to the journey.