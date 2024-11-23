Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

What Hawaiian Airlines’ new owner means for the Kiwi travel market

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·nzme·
7 mins to read
Hawaiian Airlines is installing new cabins in its Dreamliners. The new planes will enter the fleet from the end of the year. Video / NZ Herald

Two months after getting his feet under the desk as head of Hawaiian Airlines Joe Sprague has two big goals after the US$3.2 billion ($5.4bn) takeover by Alaska Airlines.

The first one is easier – make sure passengers notice very little change when they step aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines