This classic ad was produced after the fourth Labour Government came into power in 1984, and immediately devalued New Zealand's currency by 20 percent to avoid a run on the dollar.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The Chinese New Year gave tourism a boost in late summer, according to new data from Stats NZ.

Overseas visitor arrivals were 370,200 in January, an increase of 43,800 from the same month in 2024.

“The increase in overseas visitor arrivals from China coincided with the Chinese New Year, which began on January 29,” Stats NZ said.

A Year of the Snake display at the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival last month. Photo / Michael Craig

More than one third of that increase was due to 15,200 extra Chinese tourists, although all major markets sent more visitors to New Zealand than they did a year earlier.