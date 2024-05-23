Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Myth busting: Tourism New Zealand’s radical shift to promoting the country

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Australian lifesaver Anthony "Harries" Carroll in Tourism NZ campaign to promote ski fields in Aotearoa.

Tourism New Zealand is shifting its total focus to getting visitors here in the off-season.

The government agency’s campaigns overseas will now only promote the months between March and November. While the tourism sector is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business