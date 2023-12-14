Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey: What’s next for sector

Grant Bradley
By
8 mins to read
The director and actor is part of a new push to promote the country. Video / 100% Pure New Zealand

Worker shortages, a lack of housing for staff, a choppy tourism recovery and funding for the sector are some of the issues facing the new tourism minister Matt Doocey. He’ll spend the holidays at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lumpy recovery in tourist numbers

Latest from Business