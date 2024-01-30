Green Party list MP Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 of goods from two boutique stores and if convicted could face up to seven years in prison.

Charge sheet information has just been released to the NZ Herald. Ghahraman faces three charges of shoplifting.

She had been due to appear in court tomorrow, however the hearing has been rescheduled to February 28.

She is charged with stealing $695 worth of clothing from Wellington’s CRE8IVEWORX store on October 22.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.





She is also charged with stealing $2060 of clothing from Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby on December 21.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Finally she is charged with stealing $7223 worth of clothing from Scotties Boutique on December 23.

The charge also carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The total value of items she is alleged to have shoplifted is $9978.

Police laid charges against Ghahraman earlier this month after shoplifting allegations emerged against the high-profile MP and former human rights lawyer.

The parties are excused from attending the Auckland District Court hearing at the end of the month.

After more than a week of silence, Ghahraman issued a statement resigning as an MP.

In her statement, Ghahraman apologised for her behaviour and said she did not excuse her actions.

Ghahraman cited the “extreme stress” she had been experiencing and linked it to previously unrecognised trauma. She said she was seeking help from mental health professionals.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw held a press conference at Parliament the same day. They said it was clear Ghahraman was in a state of “extreme distress” and supported her decision to resign.

They said she had faced threats of sexual and physical violence while working as an MP.

In her statement, Ghahraman said the stress had led her to act in ways that were “completely out of character”.

”I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

”The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.

”People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well.

“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting.”

