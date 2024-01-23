Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

Police have laid a third shoplifting charge against embattled former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman.

The charge relates to an alleged incident at a Wellington retailer last October.

“Police can advise a third charge has been laid as part of a shoplifting investigation subject to public interest,” police said in a statement today.

“The woman previously charged will now face an additional charge of shoplifting, relating to alleged offending at a Wellington retailer on 22 October 2023.

“The woman will appear on all three charges in the Auckland District Court on 1 February 2024.”

Police had earlier confirmed they were investigating an incident allegedly involving Ghahraman from high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx on October 22, which was reported to police four days later.

She is already due to appear in the Auckland District Court on February 1 to face two shoplifting charges relating to alleged incidents on December 21 and 23 at the exclusive Ponsonby clothing store Scotties Boutique.

Ghahraman will now appear on all three charges in the Auckland District Court on the same date.

Ghahraman announced her resignation earlier this month almost a week after the first accusation was made and she was initially stood down from her political portfolios.

Golriz Ghahraman resigned as an MP earlier this month. Photo / Michael Craig

When Ghahraman announced her resignation, she offered an explanation about why she “act[ed] in ways that are completely out of character”.

”It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work.

“I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.”

Ghahraman said she “fell short” of the expectations of elected representatives.

”I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well,” she said.

”With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret. I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

”The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery,” Ghahraman said.

More to come