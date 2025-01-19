Gloriavale leader Howard Temple, following his appearance in the Greymouth District Court on indecent assault charges. Photo / George Heard

“We accept the Royal Commission’s recommendation to ensure the ongoing safety of people in our care.

“To the people of Gloriavale and those who were part of the community that experienced this abuse while amongst us, we write to you with profound sorrow, acknowledging the pain and suffering that has been experienced by victims and families while within our church group.

“We offer our deepest apologies that abuse had occurred in this time period. You were entitled to a safe and supportive environment, and we failed to provide that.”

Last year the Royal Commission found that Gloriavale leaders allowed physical and sexual abuse at the West Coast sect.

The Abuse in Care inquiry found the Overseeing Shepherd and senior leaders at fault for:

allowing physical and sexual abuse to happen within the community, failing to prevent abuse and protect survivors, and failing to recognise the harm inflicted on survivors;

responding to abuse allegations by seeking repentance from offenders and forgiveness from victims;

inappropriately handling perpetrators, allowing them to remain in the community and continue abusing;

handling abuse complaints internally without involving external authorities like NZ Police or Oranga Tamariki;

creating a culture through the community’s doctrines that allowed abuse to occur.

In July last year the Royal Commission also called on the Overseeing Shepherd to publicly apologise for members' neglect and abuse since the community’s inception in 1969.

Women working in the washing room at Gloriavale. Photo / TVNZ

Today Temple delivered that apology.

“We thank the people who have spoken up and brought this sin into the light where it could be dealt with,” he said.

“We honour your courage, and we also acknowledge those who struggle to find the words to express their pain.

“We recognise the impact that abuse has had on your lives and sympathise with your pain.

“The vision for the community life was to provide a safe and supportive environment, but this was taken advantage of. The trust that should have been honoured was broken, and for that, we are deeply sorry.”

Gloriavale leader Howard Temple appeared in the Greymouth District Court. Photo / George Heard

Temple said the “church at Gloriavale” also apologised that the community’s leadership did not report “known instances of abuse” to authorities.

“As part of our commitment to change, we have provided, and will continue to provide, abuse awareness and prevention training to our children and families, promoting a culture of vigilance and care,” he said.

“We are committed to making our processes robust and consistent. We commit to the highest standards of pastoral care.

“We will continue to listen to victims, and to support them to heal and receive redress.

“To this end, the church is creating a page on its website where people can report abuse and find support from external agencies.

“We invite victims to request a personal apology from the leadership on behalf of the church for not reporting known cases of abuse to appropriate authorities.”

The late Neville Cooper, founder of Gloriavale and convicted sex offender.

Temple said Gloriavale’s leaders would “continue to engage with external agencies to provide assurance to all that people in this group are safe, visible, and heard”.

“To ensure the safety of families at Gloriavale, the church has implemented processes and documentation to enable, guide and support members to both be safe and get help from external agencies as required.”

Gloriavale was founded by Neville Cooper, an Australian who adopted the name Hopeful Christian.

He held the leadership position until his death - despite being jailed at one time for cruel and bizarre sexual offending under the guise of education or preparation for marriage.

In 2023 Temple was charged with multiple counts of committing an indecent act on a young person and of indecent assault.

The Herald reported at the time that there were 10 female complainants, ranging in age from 9 to 20 at the time of the alleged offending.

His case was highlighted during the Royal Commission of Inquiry.